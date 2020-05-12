Baseball
Sign-ups for the Atchison Recreation Baseball program will be accepted from May 18 until May 29 at the Recreation Office at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street. Office hours are 9 –12 Noon and
1-5 PM, Monday through Friday.
Online Signups will also be accepted. Individuals may sign up online at www.atchisonrec.com.
Boys in the following grades (2019-2020) are eligible to sign up for the designated leagues:
ROOKIE LEAGUE (Machine Pitch): 1st & 2nd grade boys.
AMERICAN LEAGUE: 3rd & 4th grade boys.
NATIONAL LEAGUE: 5th & 6th grade boys.
All boys should be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign their permit card.
A $20 fee will be charged each boy. Boys will also have to provide their own baseball pants, helmet and a pair of baseball socks. There are family discounts. The fee for one child is $20; the fee for each additional child is $10. Scholarships are available for those needing assistance.
For more information about the Atchison Recreation Baseball program call the Atchison Recreation Commission at 913-367-3352.
Softball
Sign-ups for the Atchison Recreation Girls Softball program will be accepted from May 18 through May 29, at the Recreation Office at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street. Office hours are 9-12 and 1-5 on Monday through Friday.
Online Signups will also be accepted. Individuals may sign up online at www.atchisonrec.com.
Girls in the following grades (2019-20) are eligible to sign up:
Rookie League (Machine Pitch): 1st & 2nd grade girls.
Midget League: 3rd – 5th grade girls.
Junior League: 6th – 8th grade girls.
All girls should be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign their permit card.
A $20 fee will be charged for each girl. Each girl will need to provide their own helmet. There are family discounts. The fee for one child is $20; the fee for each additional child is $10. Scholarships are available for those needing assistance.
For more information about the girls softball program call the Atchison Recreation Commission at 367-3352.
