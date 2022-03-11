Atchison Kids Wrestling Club took one of its biggest steps by sending a program-record 13 to state this weekend in Topeka.
The kids listed below will be making the trip for the program:
Jacobi Cobbs, Tristin May, Todd Daniels, Jenson Cobbs, Nick Cairo, Elijah Wiggins, Marli Cobbs, Carter Bartlett, Hogan Bartlett, Jaxson Vice, Jamin Greenly, Jackson Cobbs, and Emma Vice.
Seventh-year Head Coach Dustin Bartlett reflected on how far the program has come and all the people who have helped it get to where it is now.
"Our program has grown these past several years, due to the involvement and commitment of our coaches and parents," Bartlett said. "I' m proud of all of my wrestlers this season. We are on an incredible trajectory and I’m excited for what the future of the program holds.”
Program supporter Jennifer Vice expressed how happy she is to see the kids continue to help grow the sport of wrestling in the area.
“It’s great to see the kids out there putting in the hard work and dedication it takes in this sport,” Vice said. “Wrestling is a tough physical and mental sport. Seeing this sport keeps getting bigger is amazing.”
Vice said she is excited for what all these kids will do in the future in their wrestling careers.
“It will be amazing to see all the little kids we have stick with wrestling and see what they can do in the future,” Vice said. “We have kids in our room that have been doing this since they were ages 4-6 that have stuck with it.”
Emma Vice and Marli Cobbs both won a state title last season and hope to repeat this weekend.
