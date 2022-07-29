Atchison junior golfers Jaxon Leonardi and Landon Lentz competed in the Topeka Junior Golf City Championship. The 2-day tournament was played at Lake Shawnee Golf Course on Monday, July 18th and Cypress Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday July 19th.
Although this was Jaxon Leonardi’s first summer playing competitive golf, he played at a high level. Jaxon shot a 51 in the first round at Lake Shawnee which left him in 3rd place in the Boys 11-12 division. On day two at Cypress Ridge, Jaxon stormed back with the low round in his age group of 45 in difficult, windy conditions. This put Jaxon’s 2-day total at 96, awarding him 2nd place in the championship.
