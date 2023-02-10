Atchison downs Wyandotte By James Howey Atchison Globe Feb 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Senior Jesse Greenly shoots over a Wyandotte defender Tuesday night. James Howey | Atchison Globe Sophomore Jace Richards goes up for a dunk over a Wyandotte defender Tuesday night James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atchison boys basketball earned its tenth victory by double digits Tuesday night with a 76-40 win over Wyandotte. After a competitive first quarter the Phoenix dominated the reminder of the game.Head Coach Pat Battle said his team's defense made the difference when they finally started to take control. "After the first quarter where we maybe a little issues we were outstanding the rest of the game," Battle said. "We are playing really well right now no question about it." Sophomore Jace Richards and Senior Jesse Greenly both had standout performances on the night in the paint. Top Videos Greenly had 23 points on the night while Richards had 21. Battle said his team has the ability to always have multiple different guys step up in a game. "What I like is that it can always be someone different each night and it just happened to be them tonight."He also gave credit to senior Trey Carter for the job he did leading and guiding the offense on the night from the guard position."I think Trey Carter played one of his best performances tonight of his career," Battle said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Top 25 roundup: Loyola Marymount tops No. 15 Saint Mary’s in OT Aaron Rodgers to ponder future during darkness retreat Attack Mahomes or play keep-away? Eagles mull their options × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Atchison downs Wyandotte Keeping Children Warm and Safe Corn/Soybean Disease Management Meetings Mary and Martha Young spellers all abuzz at Atchison County Spelling Bee Equinox replaces pickup truck Auditions coming up for Little Women the musical Atchison County launches new website Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeekend crime lands local man behind barsAftermath of Atchison Furniture Co. fireAlleged use of donation for social agency buys Atchison woman legal troublePOLICE REPORTLocal Atchison county native recognized as a heroHandke, Paula 1952-2023Longtime supporter to show her Irish by leading the 39th annual St. Pat's ParadeAtchison man taken into custodyHandke, David K. 1957-2023Phoenix send three to the next level Images Videos CommentedNFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction (1)Gauntt, Diana 1947-2023 (1)Soft Pretzels vs. Kansas City Strip steaks (1)Amelia Earhart Festival announces Friday night entertainment (1)Atchison man taken into custody (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
