Atchison High School Tennis will be full of new faces for this upcoming season.
Head Coach Walt Hare shared that he is grateful being back with his team and meeting so many new players for the Redmen.
“It feels great to get back out there with the players, but because we lost so many with experience it is like starting from scratch, with a lot of new players,” Hare said. “They want to
learn the game and participate as best they can.”
Weather has troubled the tennis team in the early stages of practice for the Redmen, but Hare is confident that his team will be ready for the upcoming matches through learning the basics of tennis.
“They are eager to learn and willing to put in the time to practice the various drills to get better. We are battling the weather also but things are looking up for next week,” Hare said.
Hare hopes his team can compete at the varsity level especially towards the end of the season when the matches really start to matter. He is hopeful his squad will peak to their best before regional play.
Atchison will open up against Basehor-Linwood on March 30 at Benedictine College.
