Atchison baseball enters this spring with another young but talented squad that hopes to carry the program for a number of years.
Head Coach Casey Purdy said it’s encouraging to know the program will possess this much talent for the foreseeable future.
“We’ve got a lot of youth with a lot of experience,” Purdy said. “That helps because they are going to be here for a while, and that’s always a positive.”
The mound will be the strength of Atchison again this season as they look to improve their offensive output.
“The arm strength is getting there, accuracy is already there so we really need to just focus on getting the little things right like hitting the ball,” Purdy said. “Pitching will be a huge strength as long as everyone stays healthy.”
The Phoenix will focus on earning more hits in clutch moments in games this season as that was a consistent issue last season.
“We kind of struggled with that at times last season, and we didn’t get a lot of timely hits when we needed them sometimes,” Purdy said. “We need timely hits to stay in close games.”
The Phoenix will look to lean on a few returning players like junior Aidan Battle, sophomore Jeter Purdy, sophomore Boston Bruce, and junior Riley Miller as well as a number of talented freshmen.
Purdy said the youth of his team being a potential weakness doesn’t worry him because of the experience they have gained playing in summer league.
“Baseball is a sport where age doesn’t really matter, and it’s just whether you can catch or throw,” Purdy said. “All of them have played some competitive ball, and you can’t replace that amount of time they have put in practicing and playing in the offseason.”
