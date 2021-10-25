Atchison volleyball's season came to an end in a 2-0 sweep by Bishop Meige Saturday in the first round of 4A Sub-State volleyball Saturday at Atchison High School.
The Phoenix did compete at a high level for most of the two sets against the eventual state-bound Stags and in fact, held a lead early on in both sets.
Atchison led 6-2 in the first match before losing 25-18 and led 11-10 in the second set before a final of 25-17.
Coach Liz Harris said she couldn't be more proud of how her team fought against one of the better teams at the 4A level.
"We prepared all week for them, we knew they would be tough, they would have tough hitters, and that we would need to play our very best," Harris said. "When we left the court we wanted to feel like we played our very best and they did that."
Harris said several girls stepped on her squad when the Stags knew senior Katy Harris was the main offensive weapon for the Phoenix.
"They made me so proud today with how they worked together," Harris said. "Bishop Miege knew the ball was going to Katy and so the other girls had stepped up and they did. I just thought we did a good job against a tough team who is going to state."
Atchison will head into next season with the departure of the decorated senior class of four but will have some younger returning who do have some potential.
"There is going to be big holes left by the seniors but there are some young girls who have some really bright futures," Coach Harris said.
