Coach Alex Supple got her second career playoff win with Atchison Monday night on the road in the play-in game for Regionals at Bishop Ward by a score 6-0.
Senior captain Nathan Sowers led the Redmen in scoring with a hat trick.
Atchison also had four players earn all-league honors in the KCAL with junior Ben Cooper getting first team, sophomore Anthony Ratz getting second team with both senior Nathan Sowers and junior Jack Campbell grabbing Honorable Mentions.
The Redmen would lose to No. one seeded Louisburg 5-0 on road Tuesday evening ending their season.
