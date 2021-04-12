United States men’s soccer goalkeeping legend, Tim Howard, and Atchison’s keeper, Katy Harris, have very little in common. But, they do have one thing, earning 16 saves in a single match.
Sadly, Harris earned this feat in a 4-1 defeat to Bonner Springs on Monday afternoon. She utilized strong wrists to parry away shot after shot as the Braves kept attacking the Lady Red goal.
Head Coach Alex Zanatta explained how solid Harris has been in goal all season for Atchison.
“She’s made saves like that all year,” Zanatta said.
The Braves were able to finally get past Harris in the first half and also in the second half for the final three goals. Zanatta said it fell on some simple mistakes from marking and lack of movement which the team has been working on in practice this season.
“We did everything right except for some silly mental things,” Zanatta said. “We’re still young and it’s still early, they did everything else so well tonight.”
The goal for the Redmen came from some positive play from the forwards. After the Braves scored their second goal, Atchison went on the attack especially down the right wing.
Emma Regan controlled the ball on the right side and sprinted past two defenders. The freshman slotted the shot past the Bonner Springs goalkeeper at the near side of the post. It was a well constructed goal coming against the run of play for Atchison.
According to Zanatta, the goal came from hard work on the field. He was most proud of his team especially when they went down a couple of goals and continued to fight.
“Fighting all the way through tonight and giving 100 percent and that’s what we asked of them before the game,” Zanatta said.
