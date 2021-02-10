A slow start did not hinder the success of the Lady Red in their 54-35 victory over Washington High School on Tuesday night.
Too many turnovers and open shots propelled the Wildcats to a lead in the first half which Head
Coach Blaine Clary explained it was due to the lack of games played recently.
“You could see we haven't played in a while because of the snow storm,” Clardy said. “We
showed up a little sloppy, but once we turned it on, we were good to go.”
Washington was up 23-16, holding their largest lead of the game with 3 minutes left in the second quarter when Clardy decided to call a timeout.
“I told them, ‘I need to see the team that we have been this season,’” Clardy said.
His squad responded with a 17-0 run which catapulted Atchison to a 33-23 lead at halftime.
Zamauria Herring was crucial during this stretch scoring eight of her 14 points in the game.
“I thought tonight was one of her best offensive efforts,” Clardy said. “She really saw it well tonight.”
Herring scored from behind the three point line while adding a tear drop in the middle of the lane for the basket and foul during that stretch.
“My teammates gave me good passes, good looks,” Herring said. “I had a mindset that I needed better shots and it turned out really good.”
Six different players scored including Ariona Boldridge who received a beautiful no-look pass from Presley Simpson.
Boldridge scored the easy basket as Atchison caused turnover after turnover during the 17-0 run.
“We gave a lot more effort. We knew we could beat this team and we needed to change our attitude," Herring said. "We needed to start looking for better shots and passes."
Clardy wants his team to cut down the turnovers as the season comes to a close while also
expecting his team to start games off stronger, but his team’s consistency at the end of games is what he appreciates.
“I think we’re a tough team to beat. It makes me more excited to see the consistency continue,” Clardy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.