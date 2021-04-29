The Lady Red fell to Sumner 2-1 on Thursday afternoon in Atchison’s third game in four days.
Sumner found the back of the net in the final five minutes of play which secured the win for the visitors.
Injuries and fatigue forced Atchison to drop further into their own half in the final minutes which is not his favorite style of soccer according to Head Coach Alex Zanatta, but it was necessary in the moment.
“We were just starting to think more defensively and then that [final goal] happens,” Zanatta said.
Emma Regan found the back of the night for the Lady Red in the first half. Her first touch was perfect as she got around the Sabres player. She had enough time to take a second touch into the box where she was alone with the keeper.
Regan shot the ball past the keeper and into the back of the night which was as cool as you’d like. The freshman was the strongest on the pitch for the Lady Red and is currently in form and playing well as a right wing or striker.
“She’s finding that game speed which is the difference,” Zanatta said. “She’s seeing the field better and seeing where she needs to be to find those loose balls.”
The three games in four days was tough, but Zanatta was very proud of his team’s effort and believed that these three games will help them come postseason play.
“I think we are that close,” Zanatta said. “It’s about getting healthy and getting ready for the final push.”
