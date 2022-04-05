Atchison girls soccer earned their first win of the season Monday over Tonganoxie 2-1 in overtime at the Atchison Sports Complex.
Sophomore Emma Regan scored both the goals for the Phoenix including the game-winner the fourth minute into overtime.
The win follows Atchison losing to Lafayette last week in overtime as well.
"We just lost like that last week so that feels really good," Head Coach Alex Zanatta said, "We've been working hard so we earned it."
Zanatta said Regan has the ability to make plays all around the pitch.
"Emma is fantastic," Zanatta said. "We know she can play anywhere so we move her all around the field. We know she's capable of making dynamic plays."
The reigning goalkeeper of the year senior Katy Harris had a couple of crucial stops at the goal late and in overtime to help preserve the win for the Phoenix.
"She's fantastic in that spot and keeps us in a lot of things," Zanatta said.
Zanatta said the entire backline of the defense did a solid job on the day holding the Chieftains to one goal.
"Our defensive backline only gave up a goal today," Zanatta said. "We really had a team effort, and that's what we talked about at the beginning of the season."
Atchison also earned a 3-0 win over Washington Tuesday on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.