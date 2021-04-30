Atchison tennis hosted its only home meet of the season with Sumner Academy, Marantha and Hiawatha in attendance. The Redhawks were the only one of the four programs who had a full team so the other three had mix and match throughout the day.
Results:
#1 SINGLES
Jack Rosa Hiawatha defeated
Camilo Humphrey Atchison. 6-3
Hsar Moo Sumner 6-2
Levi Porter Maranatha 6-2
#2 SINGLES
Lyle Simmons Hiawatha lost to Jaden Riddle Atchison 6-1
Lost to Ryan Soph Atchison 6-3
Lost to Chuaua Thai Sumner 6-0
#1 DOUBLES
Ethan Pruitt/Tyler Meyers defeated
Soph/Moo 6-1
Humphrey/Riddle Atchison 6-3
Lar/Moo Sumner 6-4
#2 DOUBLES
Virgil Smith/Beckett Potter defeated
Thao/Moo Sumner 6-4
Porter/Moo 6-3
Soph/Humphrey Atchison 6-2
Levi Porter Maranatha defeated Camilo Humphrey Atchison 6-4
