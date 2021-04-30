Tennis

Camilo Humphrey competes on the tennis court at Benedictine College Thursday evening. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Atchison tennis hosted its only home meet of the season with Sumner Academy, Marantha and Hiawatha in attendance. The Redhawks were the only one of the four programs who had a full team so the other three had mix and match throughout the day. 

Results:

#1 SINGLES

Jack Rosa Hiawatha defeated

Camilo Humphrey Atchison. 6-3

Hsar Moo Sumner 6-2

Levi Porter Maranatha 6-2

#2 SINGLES

Lyle Simmons Hiawatha lost to Jaden Riddle Atchison 6-1

Lost to Ryan Soph Atchison 6-3

Lost to Chuaua Thai Sumner 6-0

#1 DOUBLES

Ethan Pruitt/Tyler Meyers defeated

Soph/Moo 6-1

Humphrey/Riddle Atchison 6-3

Lar/Moo Sumner 6-4

#2 DOUBLES

Virgil Smith/Beckett Potter defeated

Thao/Moo Sumner 6-4

Porter/Moo 6-3

Soph/Humphrey Atchison 6-2

Levi Porter Maranatha defeated Camilo Humphrey Atchison 6-4

