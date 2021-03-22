Atchison baseball opened up its season Monday night in a convincing sweep of Troy with an 11-1 win game one and a 10-0 in game two.
Coach Casey Purdy said his team's pitching impressed him in their opening win.
"The pitchers threw strikes which is important," Purdy said. "None of the three struggled today whatsoever and that's a key. It's also impressive because two of them are freshmen."
Senior Tyler Navinskey went all five innings in the first game with 11 Ks.
Freshman Jeter Purdy went four innings in the second game and had nine Ks and freshman Boston Bruce pitched the fifth inning.
Navinskey was happy to finally be playing again with his team and have a solid performance to start.
"It was great to be back on the field with these guys," Navinskey said. "I was telling guys all week leading up that I was feeling good and they believed in me."
The Redmen bats started out slow in both games before scoring enough runs in the bottom of the fifth to win by way of a run rule.
"It'll take a little bit of time this early for the hitters to adjust to pitching and speed and get the bats going," Purdy said. "They did eventually and they made plays when they needed to."
Navinskey said he feels confident in the group of talented freshmen and returners Atchison has this season.
"We're always confident no matter what," Navinskey said. "We want to win league again and hopefully make it to state."
