Atchison baseball returns this spring with a number of unknowns around the program with a mostly new roster.
The Redmen will look to new faces for pitching after valuable experience on the mound departed in a season that never was.
“Last year we were pretty set with three kids on the mound that had experience and I think that’s what we’ll be lookin to replace this year,” Atchison Coach Case Purdy said.
Atchison will look for both freshmen Boston Bruce and Jeter Purdy to contribute on the mound this season.
“We’re going to rely on a couple freshmen on the mound but they’ve played at the highest level in terms of their age group,” Purdy said.
Coach Purdy said inexperience in baseball isn’t as big of a hurdle compared to other sports.
“The nice thing about baseball is that youth isn’t as much of an issue if they are ready and they are,” Coach Purdy said.
The Redmen will be led by three seniors in Patrick Denton, Tyler Navinskey and Ryan Noll.
“We’ve got three seniors who have a lot of experience that are going to have to lead us,” Coach Purdy said.
Purdy said his program is grateful to be back playing the sport they love in spring time.
“You don’t realize how much you miss it until you are back at it,” Purdy said. “The sun is shining and throwing the ball around is where we all want to be.”
