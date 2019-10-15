Atchison High School soccer faced athletic competition in its matchup against the Sumner Sabres, ultimately leading to a 1-0 defeat in the final minutes of the game.
Both defenses held fast the majority of the contest in a midfield skirmish for possession, as neither team could find the net.
Due to swift changes in field position, the Redmen defense found themselves bound against their own goal, and began to break down following halftime.
Precision passing downfield led the Sabres to score the only goal of the game, giving Sumner the lead 1-0 with 20:00 left to play in the game.
Despite hard fought efforts, many close calls, and multiple trips into scoring position, the Redmen failed to score before time ran out.
Coach Alex Supple, called the matchup a tight game.
“They are a good side,” Supple said. “I would have liked to see more ambition, and taking opportunities from outside the eighteen. We were dangerous a couple times, we just need to keep that goal scoring mentality.”
Supple and her team also lost to Bishop Seabury the previous night.
Atchison hung tough with the Seahawks managing a 2-2 tie up until the flood gates opened up leading to a 5-2 loss.
“In the first half were playing really well and with good urgency,” Supple said. “We were doing things we were talking about on the scouting report. They were just doing all the right things in first half.”
Senior Alonso Diaz Li and Nathan Sowers had both goals for the Redmen in the contest.
Atchison will be in action again when they host Schlagle at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
(1) comment
The second goal at Monday night's game was by Senior Cameron Ayers not Nathan Sowers
