Atchison High School basketball bounced back after a tough loss to Harmon Tuesday by beating Wyandotte 54-42 Friday night at home.
Coach Patrick Battle said the win was one of their best defensive efforts of the season.
"It was a good controlled win tonight and was one of best defensive wins we've had in quite awhile," Battle said. "We're playing really well in our building for sure."
Sophomore Jesse Greenly led the team in scoring with 23, senior Xavier Hernandez had 11 and senior Omarion Daniels finished with 10.
Battle said his team did a good job of moving the ball around on offense to find the open leading to the best shot possible.
"People were able to find the hot hand and did a good job of taking what the defense gave us," Battle said. "I think one thing we're really getting better at is not pressing or forcing things."
Greenly said their ability to score in the paint is a strength of the team.
"We work hard in the paint and it's been an advantage for us," Greenly said.
Battle said their effort on offense was pretty much in line with how Atchison wants to play basketball.
"That's kind of the vision we have for Redmen basketball," Battle said.
