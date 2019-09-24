The Atchison boys soccer team got the closest they have to a win yet this season in a hard fought loss to Eudora at the Atchison Sports Complex Tuesday evening.
Coach Alex Supple said her team was able find their footing after a bit of a chaotic start that saw them down 2-0.
“We played a really good match today,” Supple said. “We were a bit frantic in the beginning but once we settled down and from there moving forward were playing more smart and physical.”
Eric Hill scored the first goal to draw within 2-1 before the Cardinals answered with another to make it 3-1 doing into halftime.
Atchison kept fighting make Eudora sweat for the victory with a career first goal from Caleb Saunders in the 19th minute of the second half.
Supple said her team really worked for their goal opportunities in the game.
“The key with both our goals tonight was the work right,” Supple said. “Putting high pressure on the right place and waiting for the mistake and taking advantage of the opportunity.”
She also expressed joy for Saunders first score.
“Really exciting to see him score his first goal,” Supple said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.