Atchison had its season ended Tuesday in the opening round of regionals 10-8 against Eudora at Benedictine College.
The Redmen did fight back in the bottom of the fourth by scoring six runs after trailing 9-2.
Unfortunately for Atchison, it wouldn't score another run on the day while falling short of the comeback victory.
Coach Casey Purdy said he was proud that his team fought back from the early deficit they faced.
"I was proud of the way the kids competed," Purdy said. "We were down 9-2 and fought all the way back and had several opportunities to tie the game or take the lead. I Loved their fight."
Purdy said the seniors will be missed but is encouraged about what the team has coming back for the future.
"I'm really going to miss the seniors they have given us a lot over the past four years but I'm also really excited for the future as well," Purdy said. "We have a lot of young talent and those kids will continue to improve and keep the program pointed in the right direction."
