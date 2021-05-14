Atchison baseball earned its fifth straight league title while finishing the regular season with a 4-1 record the final week before regionals
The Redmen swept Pleasant Ridge with a pair of 11-0 wins and swept Washington 15-5 and 10-0.
Atchison also honored its five seniors against Pleasant Ridge including team leaders Tyler Navinskey, Patrick Denton and Ryan Noll.
"They have been a constant at the top of the lineup and they've been leaders for us for the young guys," Purdy said.
Denton said they are tough to deal with when they get the bats going paired with the solid pitching they have on the mound.
"We'll need to put the pressure on opponents with our bats," Denton said. "When we get the bats going I don't think nobody can really stop us."
Purdy said getting the bats going is the key for them to compete at the level they want in regionals.
"We'll need to keep the bats going one through nine if we want to compete like we want to compete," Purdy said. "Pitching has been there all years and we got guys that will throw strikes."
Atchison will host regionals Tuesday evening.
