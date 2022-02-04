Atchison wrestling seniors Jake Rebant and Archer Willis both notched their 100th career wins with the Phoenix the last week.
Willis and Rebant have been crucial parts of the wrestling program for Atchison during their four years.
Head Coach Ed Crouse said these two wrestlers have truly worked to be the best throughout their careers.
“You don’t break the magic 100 unless you are totally dedicated to getting better and being your best,” Crouse said. “Both of these young men are totally dedicated to wrestling. They have done camps, put the time in at the weight room, and when everyone else is done with practice they do more.”
Crouse also said both just love the sport of wrestling.
“Most of all they love the sport, and they are having fun,” Crouse said. “That’s where passion comes from.”
