Maur Hill-Mount Academy and Atchison renewed their crosstown rivalry Friday evening.
The Ravens' pitching led the way as they shutout the Redmen for a 4-0 victory.
Senior Aaron Noll pitched the first three innings for MHMA, junior Drew Caudle pitched the next three and sophomore Parrish Beagle closed the game.
Raven coach Phil Baniewicz gushed about what they have available on the mound this season.
"I don't know if we've ever had the depth we have this year," Baniewicz said. "This is a luxury I've never had since I've been at Maur Hill to have this many guys who can throw well."
He also said the three main pitchers they used against Atchison will be tough to deal with for many opponents.
"I think those three will shut people down all year," Baniewicz said.
Baniewicz said his team does have some strides to make on offense.
"We made several mistakes on the base paths and that will cost you in the long run," Baniewicz said. "Some of the guys also have to learn to adjust to different pitches and speeds."
Redmen coach Casey Purdy said his team competed well but just didn't make enough plays on offense.
"We held our own but we just didn't get a timely hit when we needed one," Purdy said. "We competed against great pitching and were right there."
Purdy said his team probably won't see much better guys on the mound throughout the season.
"The kids in the moment hate the loss but I don't think you'll see better pitching than what they had there," Purdy said.
Baniewicz said he looks forward to a good and competitive rivalry with Atchison the next few years with the young talent they have.
"My hat's off to Atchison and we're going to have a great rivalry these next few years," Baniewicz said. "They've got a great young team and we loved playing that game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.