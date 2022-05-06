Atchison baseball continued its hot streak with a 10-0 win over Wyandotte at home Thursday.
The Phoenix was in command most of the game and run-ruled the Bulldogs in the fifth inning.
Coach Casey Purdy said he was pleased with how his team handled a tough opponent.
"I told them this game has been keeping me up at night because they are a good team," Purdy said. "The kids handled their business today, and that was impressive.
Freshman Clark Felvus led the team in hits going 3-4. Junior Jeter Purdy went 2-3 with 3 RBIs on the day.
Purdy also had seven strikeouts in his five inning outing.
"Jeter gave us five good innings, and we played a complete game which is impressive this time of the year," Coach Purdy said.
Atchison will finish the season with three games at home including a doubleheader against Pleasant Ridge on Monday.
