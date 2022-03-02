Atchison High School took another step forward Wednesday night with an impressive 66-50 win over Baldwin in the first round of 4A Sub State.
Phoenix Head Coach Pat Battle was pleased with how aggressive his team came out on offense by attacking in transition.
"I was pleased with how we got out in transition and pushed the tempo," Battle said. "Our kids didn't sit back and play scared and attacking has been a big message for us."
Atchison was also able to slow the game down in the midcourt when it needed to and produce.
"That's the best we communicated all year," Battle said. "We did a pretty good job of recognizing of what we needed to do game plan wise. It's nice to draw things up and see how it looked tonight."
Senior Trey Carter was a key part of setting the tempo on offense for the Phoenix with how much he went at the basket early.
"He did a great job of getting to the rim and hitting some shots early," Battle said. "It was a complete night."
Junior Jesse Greenly led the team with 17 points, Carter was second with 15 and freshman Xiomar Hernandez was third with 10 on the night.
Carter gave credit to the how much the loud crowd showed up and displayed support for the program.
"They were amazing and it was the best I've experienced," Carter said.
Battle also said their performance on defense shows just how much they have progressed on that end dating back to last season.
"We hardly played any man last year and didn't play much this summer," Battle said. "I'm really pleased of how far we've come in terms of understanding man-to-man defense."
The first playoff win in seven season is all the more impressive and significant for the program with no seniors on the roster.
"Just to make that step forward without a single senior is great," Battle said. "It's showing growth so it seems like we're moving the program in the right direction."
Carter said bringing both the football and basketball to points neither have been in several season is truly special.
"It's special especially with also doing it in football, we're trying to build everything up and leave it a lot better than we left it," Carter said.
