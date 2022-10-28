Atchison football defeated Fort Scott in the first round of the 4A playoffs last season 14-6 thanks to a defensive stop in the closing minutes, no such stop was needed in the rematch Friday night.

The Phoenix dominated a majority of the game from late in the first quarter on the way to a 48-12 win that moves them to the second round where they will host St. James Academy.

