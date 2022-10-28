Phoenix throttle Tigers By James Howey Atchison Globe Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Atchison running back Jesse Greenly jumps past and over a Fort Scott defender Friday night. James Howey | Atchison Globe Atchison quarterback Trey Carter runs down the field against Fort Scott Friday night. Atchison football defeated Fort Scott in the first round of the 4A playoffs last season 14-6 thanks to a defensive stop in the closing minutes, no such stop was needed in the rematch Friday night.The Phoenix dominated a majority of the game from late in the first quarter on the way to a 48-12 win that moves them to the second round where they will host St. James Academy.The Tigers made a clear effort to stop the senior running back from running the ball, but the Atchison offense responded with a balanced attack throughout the night."They tried to take Jesse away, but offensively were throwing the ball so well tonight," Head Coach Jim Smith said. "I thought we played a complete game running but throwing the ball on the night."Senior quarterback Trey Carter had a season-high four touchdowns, and three of those came through the air on the night.Carter said the passing game as a whole functioned great on the night."It was excellent tonight, with how the line did," Carter said. "They have done a great job all year." Top Videos The Phoenix defense had another impressive performance by keeping the Tigers out of the end zone with under five minutes remaining in the game."I can't say enough about our defense," Smith said. "They really just shut down their option tonight."Greenly did earn his 37th touchdown of the season in a three-touchdown performance as well.Smith said getting past the first round of the playoffs two consecutive seasons is key for the momentum of the program."Well I think it's big," Smith said. "We've had a lot of kids say I'm coming out for football next year, and as a coach, you love to hear that."The Phoenix will host the Thunder on Friday following their 35-6 defeat of Basehor-Linwood."We know how good they are and what their reputation is," Smith said. "We'll enjoy this and get back ready to go on Monday." 