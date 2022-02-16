Atchison girls basketball secured a season sweep of Schlagle Tuesday night with a dominating 64-19 home victory.
The Phoenix asserted themselves quickly in the game by jumping out to a 16-0 that the Stallions never really had a chance at bouncing back from.
Head Coach Nic Rebant said he thought his whole team gave their full effort on the night.
"We went out there played hard and everyone that touched the court tonight played hard," Rebant said.
Atchison had a balanced attack on offense throughout the night by spreading the ball around and finished with three players in double figures.
Rebant said having others step up around Harris is important to their success.
"Teams do key in on Katy, and their game plan is to stop her," Rebant said. "If people can step up and relive that it opens her back up so to have the performance we had from those girls was big tonight."
Harris led the team with 16, freshman Samarah Downing had 13, and sophomore Presley Simpson was third with 12.
"I think instead of just one pass and shot we actually moved the ball around," Harris said. "I think that makes more people open and gives people chances."
The Phoenix will have what is most likely their biggest game of the regular season and will decide the Kansas City-Atchison League title Friday night at home against Sumner Academy.
"That's our biggest game of the year," Rebant said. "I just told them we have to bring it at practice these next two days."
Atchison defeated Sumner 53-45 in the two team's earlier meeting this season.
Harris said their effort on the defensive end of the floor will be crucial for the matchup.
"I think we're going to work really hard on defense to try and stop them,"
