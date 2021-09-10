Atchison volleyball had a pair of solid performances in its home opener Thursday night with two sweeps over Doniphan West and rival Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
The Phoenix handled the Mustangs in their first match of the night 25-15 and 25-11.
Atchison beat the Ravens 2-0 as well 25-15 and 25-23. The Phoenix found themselves down in the second match having to come back against the Ravens.
Phoenix (3-0) coach Liz Harris said multiple players on her squad have been able to step up into different roles early on in the season.
“We did a lot of good things with players stepping up into new roles and contributing to the team,” Harris said. “I just like to see we didn’t give up even when we were down and we were able to come back and win.”
MHMA (4-6) was unable to win a set on the night against the Mustangs or Phoenix on the night but coach Sara Noll is still encouraged by the progress of her team.
“We made a lot of mistakes and it’s hard to win when you keep giving them points like that,” Noll said. “We’ve got to figure out how to play tough in those matches. I’m still really happy with how we’re improving but we still have some glimpses of us being young.”
On the other hand, the Phoenix has the benefit of several experienced players guiding them at the beginning of the season.
“It makes a lot of difference with the senior experience we have,” Harris said. “They have confidence and enjoy playing with each other.”
