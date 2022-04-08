Atchison softball won its first two games of the season Thursday at home against Harmon.
The Phoenix won both games in blowout fashion by the scores of 26-1 and 19-5.
Head Coach Jennifer Felvus said she was pleased with how her team performed on the bats.
"I like that we were aggressive towards the ball when we were at-bat," Felvus said. "I like that my girls were able to sit and really put the stick on the ball."
Senior pitcher Carissa Smith threw the first game for the Phoenix and came in a little in the second game as well.
Felvus said the senior really has command of the diamond when she is out there.
"She has improved phenomenally," Felvus said. "She's extremely coachable, and she can adjust on the mound. She is in command of what is happening out there, and that is where she needs to be."
Smith said both the wins were big for the team's confidence overall.
"I think getting these two wins helped improve our attitude towards the game," Smith said.
Smith said Felvus has had an extremely positive impact on the growth of the team as a whole.
"She's really helped us improve individually and as a team," Smith said. "I think our team has improved much more than in previous years."
