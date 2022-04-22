Atchison baseball put itself back in the win column Thursday at home with two wins over Washington.
The Phoenix had little issues in the first game with a 12-0 victory in five innings but needed to a comeback effort late in the second game for a 13-5 win.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the first to put Atchison in an early hole.
"We got off to a slow start but have to give their starting pitcher a lot of credit he held us at bay for a long time," Atchison Head Coach Casey Purdy said. "We got put in some situations where we had to make decisions, and we unfortunately did not make the correct ones in the first inning, but the kids stayed resilient and battled through it."
Senior Aidan Battle had two critical hits late second game that help brake things open for the Phoenix.
"He had been struggling as of late, and it was good for him to find some success when we needed it most," Purdy said.
Atchison would go on to score 10 runs the fifth through the seventh innings.
Jeter Purdy pitched most of the first game earning his third win of the second improving to 3-0.
"Jeter was very efficient in the first game, and that’s a good sign heading into the back stretch of the season," Coach Purdy said. "We still have a lot of youth and we’re working through things as they come up, but they all go out and compete on a daily basis and that’s all you can ask of them."
