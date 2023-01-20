Atchison basketball is headed back to the Thunder Classic Championship game at Nemaha Central High School Thursday night after a 55-43 win over St. Marys.
A 22-point fourth quarter helped lead the Phoenix past the Crusader after both teams struggled to find a rhythm offensively for the first three quarters.
"We finally hit some shots in the fourth quarter," Head Coach Pat Battle said. "There was a lid on the basket tonight, and we struggled to score. I thought we got some good looks, and we attacked the zone well."
The Phoenix will take on Marysville Saturday for the championship with tipoff time to be determined due to potential weather.
Atchison also had to wear home Nemaha Central jerseys to represent being the home team after only bringing their white jerseys to the game.
Junior Jeter Purdy said transition points and winning on the glass also contributed to them breaking away late.
"We boarded really well and pushed the break really well," Purdy said. "We played as a team."
Atchison (9-1) held St. Marys to one of its lowest outputs offensively this season.
"They've got some kids who can shoot the ball, but tonight I thought our defensive effort was really good," Battle said.
Purdy led the team in points with 15, sophomore Eric Smith III was second with 12, and junior Xiomer Hernandez had ten on the night.
Nemaha Central defeated Atchison in the championship last season 55-50.
"It means a lot to get back here after losing last year was so heartbreaking," Purdy said. "We came back just knowing we had to redeem ourselves."
