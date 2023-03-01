Atchison High School basketball put on display the caliber of team they are this season in their blowout 81-48 home win over Coffeyville-Field Kindley Tuesday night.
The win advances the Phoenix to the Sub-State title game where they will host Topeka-Hayden at 7 p.m. Friday.
Atchison Head Coach Pat Battle said his team did a great job of speeding up the tempo and playing into what makes them one of the better teams in 4A.
"I just felt like we did a good job of covering and defending," Battle said. "I was also really happy with the way we kept pushing the tempo because they wanted to press us, and we weren't going to let it happen. We got out and ran, and that is when we are at our best."
Battle credited his team's shooting on the night as well.
"We haven't always hit the basket, and tonight we did pretty well," Battle said.
Junior Xiomar Hernandez led Atchison in points on the night with 30.
Top Videos
Battle anticipated that Hernandez could have a standout day with how everything matched up in the game.
"We knew we had an opportunity and an advantage with his match-up," Battle said.
Battle iterated after the win that his team is not satisfied and has all eyes on making it to 4A State in Salina.
"It's a great win, but we aren't done," Battle said. "We want to get to Salina; that's where we want to be pure and simple."
Hernandez echoed what his coach said with the team looking for some redemption after losing in their Sub-State title game last season.
"This has been a big goal for us for a while now," Hernandez said. "At the start of the year we had a paper, and our main goal was to get to the state after losing to Bishop Miege last season in our Sub-State championship."
Commented