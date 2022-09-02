Despite an incredibly sloppy first half of special teams, Atchison was able to endure and gain a 31-24 victory over Ottawa Friday night at Amelia Earhart Stadium.
The Phoenix gifted the Cyclones their first 14 points of the game thanks to the opening kickoff returned for a touchdown and a muffed punt allowing for a short field.
"We had a lot fewer mistakes in the second half," Atchison Head Coach Jim Smith said. "Those special team mistakes hurt us, but we stayed focused and did a great job of eliminating mistakes.
Atchison entered the half frustrated to be tied 21-21.
"They were disappointed with themselves with how they played in the first half, and they knew it was the mistakes including ten penalties in the first half," Smith said. "That was way too many, and we need to get corrected."
The Phoenix continued to control the game on offense with a running game led by senior running back Jesse Greenly who had another signature physical 28-yard touchdown run in the first half bouncing off several defenders to the outside.
"I always love the way Jesse runs," Smith said. "When he gets vertical he is tough as heck," Smith said. "He did a great job, but I also can't say enough about our line; we weren't real happy with the way things were going, but the coaches got together we got them going."
Senior Sean Noll and sophomore Jaden Carter also had meaningful carries late in the game including a one-yard touchdown run by Carter.
"I've always had confidence in those kids," Smith said.
Smith said he was impressed with his defense throughout the night as well.
"The defense I thought played great the entire game," Smith said.
Atchison also saw some success through the air as senior quarterback Trey Carter connected with senior Aiden Battle for a pair of touchdown passes.
The Phoenix will host Sumner Academy Friday night after they defeated Washington 21-0.
