Atchison basketball improved to 2-0 on the season after handily defeating Tonganoxie 66-40 Tuesday night.
The Phoenix controlled a majority of the game jumping out to a 16-5 lead in the first, and continued to utilize their athletic advantage to build a 33-11 lead at halftime.
Head Coach Pat Battle said his team's ability to score in transition truly separated them from Tonganoxie.
"It's no secret but getting out in transition and getting easy baskets was the key for us tonight," Battle said.
Battle said the team's ability to defend and rebound has stood out to him through their two blowout wins at the begin the season.
"As a team defensively we've done really good," Battle said. "We're doing a great job on the boards in fact we're so aggressive on the boards we got guys pumping into each other."
Junior Jeter Purdy led the team with 17 points, senior Xiomar Hernandez was second with 15, senior Trey Carter had 12, and senior Jesse Greenly had 10 points.
Battle said he is starting his team, and his style fully merge into a team that is truly formidable when they play to their highest level.
"I think first and foremost that these guys who have been with me since they were freshmen have an understanding of what we're trying to do here," Battle said. "That takes time, and I think the thing that stands out too is that when we share the ball we're awful tough to defend."
