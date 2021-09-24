Atchison High School notched its third victory in row after dropping the fist game of the season with an absolutely dominating 70-0 win over Harmon Friday night for Homecoming weekend.
The Phoenix first score came from a blocked punt which set the tone as they would go on to build a 55-0 lead going into the half.
Coach Jim Smith said he was pleased with how they were able to use and have success with first and team players all throughout the first half.
"We knew they (Hawks) were have some struggles and we did a good job of taking advantage of that," Smith said. "We were mixing kids in that were first team and second team and they all knew their jobs."
Atchison has now bounced back with three straight consecutive double-digit wins after losing to Lafayette.
Smith said he's been impressed with how his team has been handling themselves in practice leading up to games.
"They have really stepped up specifically in practice," Smith said. "They have really been bringing it in practices and I couldn't really ask anything more from them."
The Phoenix (3-1) will travel to Turner next Friday night.
