Atchison baseball finally earned a sweep of Maur Hill-Mount Academy Friday night after falling to the rival for the past several seasons.
The Phoenix completed a comeback extra-inning win in the first game 12-11 thanks to a walk-off hit from junior Aidan Battle in the ninth inning after being down 10-5 in the bottom of the fifth.
In the second game, Atchison led most of the way and closed out with a 10-6 win in seven innings to improve to 3-0 on the season.
"Anytime you can come out, get down and come back and win it just boosts you morale so much," Head Coach Casey Prudy said.
The young Atchison squad made a number of early mistakes in the first game to put them in the five-point hole but ultimately that almost carefree style of play benefited them in the comeback.
"We look at sophomores like they are seniors and that's good and bad," Purdy said. "We want them to be upperclassmen, but that's a lot of pressure on them. They aren't out there overthinking it which is probably a better way to play the game."
Despite the bats striking out too many times for Purdy's liking, he's pleased with how aggressive they have been overall.
"We've struck out too many times but put the ball in play, and good things happen," Purdy said. "We made mistakes and they made mistakes but fortunately they made more and they turned out in our favor."
Raven Head Coach Phil Baniewicz gave credit to Atchison, but also acknowledged that's some of the worst baseball his program has played in many years.
"These are two of worst games we've played in ten years," Baniewicz said. "I haven't seen Maur Hill baseball play that poorly in a long time so we've got a long way to go. They (Atchison) are going to be good for a few years and it was bound to happen at some point since we've had the upper hand for a really long time."
The Ravens (2-2) are still dealing with injuries from key starters like catcher Brady Pound, Christian Trevino, and Samuel Peitsch early in the season.
