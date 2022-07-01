Atchison softball had one of it's better seasons in recent memory under Head Coach Jennifer Felvus in her first season with the program.
The Phoenix had eight players be named to the first and second team all-league Kansas City-Atchison league.
First team selections were senior Madi Bruce, freshman Sarae Johnson, senior Jaliah Norfleet, sophomore Presley Simpson, freshman and Makenzie Weedon-Jacobs.
Second team selections were freshman Jayden Boldridge, senior Carissa Smith and junior Lindsey Smith.
First year head coach Jennifer Felvus was named Coach of the Year in the KCA as well.
