Atchison girl's basketball soared to a 62-26 win in its home opener over Bishop Seabury Thursday night at Atchison High School.
The Phoenix jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter and dominated pretty much the whole game.
Head Coach Nic Rebant said this was one of the best games he's been part of in his coaching career.
"This was probably one of the better-executed games I've been a part of as a coach," Rebant said.
Atchison senior Katy Harris led the way with a season-high 20 points. Sophomore Presley Simpson was second with 13, and senior Rayne Berkhalter was third with 10.
Rebant said his team's effort was much improved from their previous defeat to Tonganoxie on Tuesday.
"We played with effort, and you saw that on the court," Rebant said. "We were hustling for loose balls and getting every rebound."
Rebant also gave credit to the job Harris does to get other players open on the perimeter for their offense.
"Look at how many open shots we had tonight, and that's mainly attributed to how teams are trying to stop her," Rebant said.
This was Simpson's first game of the season after missing the previous two.
"She's still got so much potential for us," Rebant said. "She's someone who can attack the rim and shoot for us."
Harris was glad the Phoniex won their home opener after setting the goal before the season of having a winning record at home.
"I think that's one of the most important things," Harris said. "It's important for fans to come and see you win at home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.