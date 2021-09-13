Atchison was in grave danger of falling to 0-2 on the season Friday night against Highland Park.
The Phoenix found themselves down 18-0 in the first quarter until they would go on a 35-6 run led by sophomore running back Jesse Greenly who finished the game with 18 carries for 254 yards and six touchdowns.
"I think the kids showed a lot of character," Atchison head coach Jim Smith said. "We could've folded tent, they just hung in there, kept working hard and good things started to happen for us."
Greenly's dominating performance allowed Atchison to capture a 47-36 road win in Topeka.
"They were coming up and making contact but he just kept his legs turning," Smith said. "He had some big runs but also physical runs. Jesse ran so hard and credit to the offensive line for the job they did as well."
Greenly said his team showed heart in the comeback win.
"It was a pretty big win and it set the tone for the whole team," Greenly said. "The ability to make a comeback down 18-0 during the game showed a lot of heart."
The other score on the night offensively was a 33-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Trey Carter to sophomore Jeter Purdy in the second quarter.
