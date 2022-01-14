Maur Hill-Mount Academy was able to hold its fourth annual wrestling mixer despite the continued spread of Covid causing five teams to drop out Thursday night.
Raven head coach Craig Handke is just happy to have as much wrestling as they did with seven other teams participating in the event.
"With everything going on I'm just glad we were able to wrestle," Handke said. "A lot of the people in the stands haven't seen wrestling so if we can get them a chance to watch the sport we're going to do it."
Atchison High School was one of the other teams in attendance for the mixer with standout performances from Jake Rebant, Archer Willis, and Jake Cook who all went 2-0 on the night.
Carissa Smith won her lone match as well.
"That was one of our better outings of the season," Interim head coach Taylor Funk said. "I was very happy with our effort."
Funk said Rebant and Willis have been outstanding seniors and leaders for the club this season.
"We're just thrilled to have both of them," Funk said. "The way they lead the team is phenomenal with small examples of leadership."
The Ravens have a much younger squad by comparison with only two seniors.
Handke his young team has been enjoyable to coach this season because they are willing to work their hardest when stepping on the mat.
"I really like our young guys. They come in and are ready to work," Handke said. "It's successful when you can get them in as a freshman and keep them for four years."
Senior Patrick Madden has provided a significant role in leadership for the inexperienced Ravens.
Madden won his only match on the night improving his record to 9-1.
"He's a great mentor for the young kids," Handke said. "He's like another coach for them."
Handke said victories aren't at the forefront of objectives for his team this season and hopes for guys to just get better each time.
"We're not looking for wins and loss," Handke said. "I'm just looking for these guys to learn wrestling."
