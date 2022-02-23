Three of the most impactful wrestlers in the community ensured a trip to state wrestling tournament their senior years.
Seniors Jake Rebant and Archer Willis qualified for Atchison, and senior Patrick Madden qualified for Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
Madden took third at the 145 weight class, Rebant took third at 160, and Willis took fourth at 126.
All three wrestlers have shared and experienced so much of their lives with their respective coaches who both gushed about what the athletes meant to them.
"I've been watching both of them wrestle since they were six and seven years old in the kids' program," Phoenix Head Coach Ed Crouse said. "I love the fact that they have been loyal to the program from the Atchison kids club and Atchison Middle School wrestling. They are homegrown, and in our world today there is a lot of moving around and not a lot of loyalty."
Raven Head Coach Craig Handke said Madden has had a tremendous impact on him off and on the mat.
"You don't replace a Patrick," Handke said. "He knows that he will always hold a special place in my heart. We've been through it all, and he has made me a better person, and hopefully a better Coach. I love that kid, he will do great things."
This is Willis' first trip to state after coming up just short every season before.
"I was concerned leading up to the match because I felt like I had a jinx on me because I've been one takedown away each year from getting there," Willis said. "I felt triumphant I'd say."
Three-time state qualifier Rebant said being able to go back to state for Crouse's last season before retirement means a great deal to him.
"It's special because he's like my dad, and you can't find a lot of those," Rebant said. "It's surreal to go to state his last season and to hang up the shoes, and I couldn't have asked for a better coach to mentor me."
Willis said Crouse has always provided emotional and motivational support for all his players.
"He's been such an emotional help and always trying to make us the best we can be and made it much easier to have the drive to go through with it," Willis said.
Rebant said being able to finish at state with Willis is fitting because of how much both have shared a similar journey.
"We grew up wrestling together, and we're brothers," Rebant said. "We've worked our tails off for this, and we're just excited we get to go out with a bang."
Crouse said being able to see both decorated seniors finish at state is close to a Hollywood ending.
"I couldn't have written a better script," Crouse said. "The script isn't finished yet, but it's really great to have those two and Carissa representing the girls for this senior class."
