Tonganoxie separated from Atchison in the fourth quarter to defeat the Redmen 59-45 Tuesday night.
The Redmen went on a 16-2 run from the end of the second quarter to halfway through the Third quarter challenging the Chieftains for the lead.
Redmen’s Xavier Hernandez scored 24 points as he made multiple mid range jumpers at the high post. Hernandez dominated the Tonganoxie zone defense throughout the game.
Head Coach Pat Battle was thoroughly pleased with his team during this run.
“We had a real shot, we’re going to be perimeter oriented and that’s the way it is,” Battle said.
The Chieftains changed their defense to a man-to-man halfway through the third quarter. This change caused fits for the Redmen who began to commit turnover after turnover.
Battle credited these turnovers to his team's youthfulness.
“I thought our kids played very hard. We’re awfully young, but we have some great senior leaders,” Battle said.
Battle wants his team to work hard on the offensive glass especially when many of the team’s shots are coming from outside.
“We have to start figuring out a way to get second shot opportunities,” Battle said.
AHS showcased energy throughout the whole game coming from the enthusiasm of Battle and the bench. This was particularly evident in the COVID stricken empty gymnasium.
“Get used to it, that’s who we are going to be. That’s our identity, our identity is energy and fire,” Battle said.
