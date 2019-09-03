Atchison coach Liz Harris wasn’t sure what to expect from her Lady Red volleyball team opening night against Bishop Seabury.
Atchison has a number of new faces whose first time in a varsity game was this outing, but the home team still managed to grab a 3-0 win Tuesday night at Atchison High School.
“I wasn’t quite for sure what was going to happen,” Harris said. “We’re kind of having to reinvent ourselves a little bit.”
Despite the sweep, the Lady Red gave up two big leads during the match, including one in the second set that resulted in them trailing 24-22 before finally winning 29-27.
“One of the things we’ve talked about a little bit is playing all through the set,” Harris said. “I told the girls I was really proud of them because it’s always really tough to comeback when you’re down two points that late but we did.”
Harris praised a number of her team’s facets in that gutsy effort.
“We had some tough serving and some strong hits,” Harris said. “We also had some great defense to win that set.”
The Lady Red took care of business in the third set the way their coach wanted 25-12 to complete the sweep.
“We talked about playing through and finishing like we did on that third set,” Harris said. “That is what I really wanted them to do.”
Harris said one of the areas her team can improve on is on defense, specifically blocking.
“I definitely think our defense can get a lot better,” Harris said. “Blocking is something that is usually pretty strong for us but I think we only had one true block tonight so we’ll keep working on that.”
