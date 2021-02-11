Atchison High School girls basketball suffered a frustrating loss to Sumner Academy 57-49 at home Thursday night.
The competitiveness of both teams was a little overshadowed late with a chaotic ending that saw both teams receive technical fouls and ejections.
The Sabres would end up having to play with four players the final minute and half of play.
Coach Blaine Clardy said his team could've done a much better job of controlling their emotions late due to frustration with both Sumner and the officials.
"Our emotions got out of hand despite us playing a really good game," Clardy said. "We played with high energy and came out ready to play but we just kind of got frustrated."
The Sabres went on a 13-2 run to close the first half with a 29-25 lead that they never relinquished in the game.
The Lady Red struggled at times in the second half to find some offense.
"We've just got to be better in rotations in certain plays on the court but that will come with more practice," Clardy said. "We get to play them again luckily and I think it'll be another good game."
Atchison senior Zamauria Herring led them in points with 12 and junior Kenliegh Liggett had 11.
Junior Katy Harris had eight on the night but also impacted the game with a number of assists and rebounds on the night.
The Lady Red will play the Sabres again Friday Feb. 19 on the road.
