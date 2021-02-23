The Atchison girls basketball team completely dominated the second half against Schlagle on the way to a 78-39 Monday night.
The Lady Red outscored the Stallions 42-13 in the second half in the blowout victory.
Coach Blaine Clardy said Atchison really played well as a team.
"I felt like we put forth better effort in the second half," Clardy said. "We started to play better as a team instead of just doing everything ourselves."
The Lady Red finished with four players in double figures with junior Katy Harris leading the way with 18.
Ariona Boldridge, freshmen Presley Simpson and senior Kenleigh Liggett all had 17 on the night.
Clardy said he likes to see that many people get involved on offense and proved balance.
"We got into transition on offense well and made that extra pass," Clardy said. "It's so great to have that kind of balance and to see even people who usually don't score much get involved."
Liggett said She feels confident in how much the team has improved throughout the season as Sub-State looms.
"I feel like we can go places honestly," Liggett said. "I feel like we can go farther and actually beat good teams."
