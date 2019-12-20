ROSSVILLE — The Atchison Lady pulled ahead of their opponents on the road on Friday night, but a late second wind for the Rossville Bulldogs put the game away in the last minute of play.
The 30-25 defeat came after the hosts, after grappling with practical offensive futility through three quarters, put 13 points on the board in the fourth quarter, while Atchison dealt with poor shot accuracy from the floor and from the free throw line. The foul-heavy game saw poor shooting accuracy from both teams. Rossville missed 6 of 9 free throws from the line in the first half, while Atchison missed 5 of 9.
The Lady Red fell behind early in the first after the Bulldawgs hit two unanswered treys midway through the initial phase of play, but managed to keep pace and get through it with a first quarter score of 11-6 in favor of Rossville.
A more promising second quarter made it anyone’s game at halftime, with shots by senior Veronica Dill, sophomore Katy Harris and junior Ayden Saunders building momentum before the buzzer sounded at 13-11 as Rossville seemed to completely lose the ability to shoot from whatever direction. The Bulldawgs ultimately produced only six points overall in the second and third quarters.
The home team’s offensive woes continued into the third quarter, with multiple visits to the free throw line producing nothing for the Bulldawgs. Though the Lady Red also had accuracy issues, Saunders posted 7 of her team-leading 9 points on the evening and put Atchison in a tentatively comfortable position with a 20-17 lead to end the third.
However, the Lady Red may have gotten too comfortable, and faltered offensively in the fourth quarter at the same time the Bulldawgs rallied past them. Junior Zamauria Herring got on the board in the final three minutes, but then missed a three-point attempt as time began to run out. Finally, Rossville junior Destiny Bergstresser got fouled and put the game away with two made free throws.
The Atchison varsity girls, 0-5, head into winter break. They will return on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, to face the Savannah Savages in Savannah, Missouri.
