The Atchison volleyball swept Wyandotte in two games Thursday at home and will now turn its attention to the challenge of some new foes coming to the Atchison High School Invitational Saturday.
“Hopefully we can take good strong hits and severing into the weekend because we’ll have some tough competition,” Coach Liz Harris said.
The Lady Red will see a couple of teams they don’t usually play including Paola, Piper and Junction City.
“These are schools we never get to see,” Harris said. “It’s nice to play some 4A schools that we don’t usually see.”
Senior Lillian Graf has been a leader and key cog in Atchison’s 21-7 season so far which puts the team towards the top of 4A volleyball.
Graf said the Lady Red found their roll with the home stretch coming after a relatively slow start for the storied program.
“I think we’re doing a lot better,” Graf said. “I think we had some issues at the beginning of the season but now we’re really play as a team and getting stuff done.”
The tournament is set to start at 9 a.m. at Athison High School and Middle School. Maur Hill-Mount Academy will also be in attendance.
