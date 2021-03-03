Atchison girls basketball really didn't have any answers for Holton Wednesday night in its 62-30 home defeat in the first round of Sub-State.
The Lady Red did have a 9-8 lead in the first quarter before the Wildcats went on a 12-2 run that Atchison couldn't respond to for the rest of the game.
Lady Red Coach Blaine Clardy said that Holton senior Saydee Tanking gave them trouble with an impressive 29 points in the game.
"We knew she was going to be a player to focus on, she got hot and couldn't miss," Clardy said. "We tried to throw everything at her but she's just a really good player."
Despite the way the season ended, Clardy is excited with the direction this program is headed after an 8-7 record.
"I'm excited where this program is headed with how much we improved from last year and having a winning record this season," Clardy said. "Their toughness really showed tonight. Losing a game like that isn't fun but they never gave up."
He is also confident with the players coming back for next season. "We'll miss the three seniors next year but our pieces coming back are going to be pretty good too," Clardy said. "They'll get a chance to get better as they mature."
