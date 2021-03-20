The Atchison High School softball team will take to the field for the first time since 2019 this season. The team is young with only two seniors, but their leadership has been felt from the rest of the team during the early stages of practice.
Cambryn Hysten and Jasmine Ross are the two seniors with the Redman. Head Coach Steve Watkins has been pleased by their ability to command more from their teammates.
“They are quiet, but very good leaders,” Watkins said. “Hysten has played every game of her career for the Redmen which dates back to her freshman year.”
Madi Bruce is another player to watch as she takes hold of the third base. Bruce batted .343 along with 19 RBIs in 15 games her freshman year in 2019.
“We are pretty good in the infield with a bunch of kids returning,” Watkins said. “The throws and the catching seems to be really good right now.”
Everyone together again is very important to Watkins and his staff as the Redmen will play their first game on March 30.
“It’s good to see everyone again. It’s good to be them back out here and get them going again,” Watkins said. “They are excited to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.