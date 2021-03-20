The Atchison girls soccer program is hoping to continue on the pace it set two years ago when they won a Regional-round game.
“They’ve been waiting two years now to get back to playing soccer and building off what we did in 2019,” Coach Alex Zanatta said. “We have an excited team that is ready to work hard after missing their season last year. The work ethic has been great the first few practices.”
The Lady Red will be an underclassmen-heavy team with seven sophomores. Atchison will only have one returning senior from 2019 with middle Belana Wurzbacher as senior Ayden Saunders will miss the season due to injury and Zamauria Herring is a first year senior for the program.
Zanatta said they will lean heavily on the junior class of four they have with Katy Harris, Kiersten Lanter, Maddison Bowen and Destanie Quick.
“We’ve got a great junior class that is ready to step up with the low senior numbers,” Zanatta said.
Zanantta also said to expect an improved style on offense with moving the ball and fundamentals.
“I think we’re going to be a lot better at just passing the ball through the field,” Zanantta said. “We’re going to need to create goals this year and the girls know that so we’ve been working a lot on our touches, fundamental passing and moving without the ball.”
Zanantta said the Lady Red will have a traditional style to their approach this season.
“We’re going to look a lot more like traditional soccer just as far as passing and moving the ball up and down the field,” Zanantta said.
