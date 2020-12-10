The Lady Red fell to Tonganoxie 62-31 in the opening game of the season.
AHS showcased many freshman and newcomers to the team, but Katy Harris was determined
to help. Harris finished with 17 points to lead the Lady Red. Head Coach Blaine Clardy was pleased with her performance.
“She’s filled a good role for us offensively and she’s started to communicate well on the defensive end,” Clardy said.
Turnovers plagued the Lady Red as the Chieftains used a full court press to create havoc. The young team could not handle the pressure.
“We worked on press breaks this week and we have things installed. It’s about coming out and
executing it,” Clardy said. “That’s the biggest game changer right there is that we did not execute very well tonight.”
Clardy’s team did go to the free throw line numerous times against Tonganoxie. AHS shot 19
free throws which were pivotal to keeping the Lady Red in the game during the first half.
Tonganoxie was able to separate and earn the victory by making baskets and moving the ball well around the Lady Red zone defense.
“We have got to come out and play with more passion as a team,” Clardy said.
